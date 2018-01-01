Groups Encouraged to Sign Up for KUAC Spring Fundraiser

KUAC will host the Spring Fundraiser April 6-8 and we could use your help in the phone bank. After a brief training, your club or group will take calls from donors, fill out paperwork and enjoy refreshments, all while wearing outlandish hats (only if you desire). Come join the fun and help KUAC continue our top-notch radio and television programming. Visit bit.ly/2BBGRyK to sign up. Call 474-1890 if you need assistance. Thank you.