Gretchen Gordon named KUAC’s interim general manager

Upon the resignation of KUAC General Manager Keith Martin, Gretchen Gordon, KUAC’s assistant general manager and director of development, outreach and FM, has been named interim general manager.

Gordon, who has been with KUAC since 2003, holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She is a certified fund raising executive (CFRE) and a master trainer for the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

UAF Chancellor Daniel White said, “I am confident that while we search for a permanent GM, Gretchen will provide critical leadership to KUAC. Her experience at and passion for KUAC make her a great fit for the challenge/opportunity ahead.”