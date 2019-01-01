Great Performances: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Based on a true story, the year is 1862, and East and West collide when British schoolteacher Anna Leonowens arrives in Siam (modern day Thailand) to take up her post instructing the royal household of children from the King’s several wives. Despite her sharp wit and strong will, nothing has prepared Anna for the lessons this rich and complicated new land has to teach her – or for the powerful connection she will forge with its imperious but conflicted King. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.