Great Performances: Now Hear This: Amy Beach: American Romantic, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Host Scott Yoo and his wife, flutist Alice Dade, perform the work of Romantic era classical composer Amy Beach at Festival Mosaic and uncover Beach's many musical influences. Featuring performances of Beach's works, the duo visits places Beach took inspiration from throughout her life, including an artist residency at MacDowell in New Hampshire.