Great Performances: In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams, Sunday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

In a journey reminiscent of the unexpected zeitgeist success of Hair, A Chorus Line, and Rent, the story behind the success of In the Heights is so organic to New York City that no one expected it to happen. Beginning at a small, off-Broadway theater, a group of talented young artists led by composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda produced an original musical that some have called a modern day West Side Story-a Latin and Hip-Hop-infused musical odyssey telling the story of a neighborhood and the first-generation Americans who call it home. Tune in Sunday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.