Great Performances: Grammy Salute to Music Legends, Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In collaboration with the Recording Academy®, Great Performances presents the fifth annual all-star special showcasing 2020 Special Merit Awards recipients, including Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Sunday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.