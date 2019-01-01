Great Performances: Birgit Nilsson: A League of Her Own, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

With her unforgettable voice, Birgit Nilsson became the face of opera in the 1950s through the 1970s. Showcasing her powerful voice paired with her outsized personality and wit, this illuminating documentary about Nilsson’s life in the arts features rare television and archival footage highlighting her remarkable talents. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.