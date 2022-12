Enjoy opera superstar Liudmyla Monastyrska in the title role of the legendary cold-hearted princess. Marco Armiliato conducts Puccini’s score with tenor Yonghoon Lee as Calàf, the bold prince determined to win the princess’ love. Nadine Sierra hosts. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.