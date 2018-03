Hear Sondra Radvanovsky as the Druid priestess and Joyce DiDonato as her rival, Adalgisa, and Joseph Calleja as Pollione in Bellini’s masterpiece. Carlo Rizzi conducts Sir David McVicar’s production, set in a Druid forest where nature rules. Tune in Sunday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.