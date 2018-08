Donizetti’s comedy charms with Matthew Polenzani and Pretty Yende. The poor country boy Nemorino wins the love of wealthy and beautiful Adina-with the help of a magic elixir sold by the traveling “doctor” Dulcamara. Susanna Phillips hosts. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.