Great Performances at the Met: La Fille Du Regiment, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Donizetti’s romantic comedy La Fille du Regiment stars Pretty Yende as Marie, the adopted daughter of the 21st regiment of the French army, alongside Javier Camarena as her lover Tonio, Stephanie Blythe as the Marquise of Berkenfield and Maurizio Muraro as Sulpice. Film icon Kathleen Turner makes her Met debut as the Duchess of Krakenthorp. Enrique Mazzola conducts. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.