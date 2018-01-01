Great Performances at the Met: La Boheme, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Franco Zeffirelli’s classic production is set in 1830s Paris, where the near-destitute poet Rodolfo and painter Marcello live with their roommates, Colline and Schaunard. Rodolfo meets his beautiful neighbor Mimì and they fall in love at first sight, while Marcello reconnects with his former sweetheart Musetta. Soon after finding love the budding romances are tested by jealousy, poverty and illness. Marco Armiliato conducts. Mezzo-soprano Susan Graham hosts. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.