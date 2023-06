Experience soprano Sonya Yoncheva in Umberto Giordano’s drama as a 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancée’s murderer sung by tenor Piotr Beczala. Marco Armiliato conducts David McVicar’s production. Christine Goerke hosts. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.