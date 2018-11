Massenet’s enchanting opera Cendrillon, based on the Cinderella story, premieres at the Met. Starring Joyce DiDonato as the titular heroine and Alice Coote as Prince Charming, alongside Kathleen Kim as the Fairy Godmother and Stephanie Blythe as Madame de la Haltière. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.