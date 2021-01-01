Great Performances at the Met: Aleksandra Kurzak & Roberto Alagna in Concert, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Tenor and soprano duo perform arias and duets from the Château de la Chèvre d’Or perched on a cliff in the South of France. selections performed include the love duet from “Madama Butterfly,” the hilarious “Caro elisir” from “L’Elisir d’Amore,” and the Mexican favorite “Cielito Lindo.” Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.