Great Performances at the Met: Akhnaten, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Director Phelim McDermott tackles one of Philip Glass’s works. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo is the title pharaoh, the revolutionary ruler who transformed ancient Egypt, with the striking mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, in her Met debut, as his wife, Nefertiti. To match the opera’s hypnotic, ritualistic music, McDermott has created a vision that includes a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers. Karen Kamensek conducts in her Met debut. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.