Great Performances at the Met: Adriana Lecouvreur, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sir David McVicar’s production takes place in 1730s Paris, where actress Adriana Lecouvreur is preparing for the stage. While alone, her director Michonnet professes his love to her, but Adriana informs him that she is in love with Maurizio, believing him to be an officer to the Count of Saxony. However, Maurizio is hiding two secrets; he is in fact the Count of Saxony himself, and he is also having an affair with the Princess of Bouillon, who has helped him pursue his political ambitions. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.