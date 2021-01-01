Great Conversations: Admiral James Stavridis and Melissa Block, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Admiral James Stavridis, a retired 4-star Naval officer and former Supreme Allied Commander of the NATO Alliance, sits down with NPR host Melissa Block to talk about his new book, Sailing True North: Ten Admirals and the Voyage of Character. The interview was recorded at the University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.