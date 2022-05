Philip Glass’s mesmerizing modern masterpiece returns in Phelim McDermott’s unforgettable production which brings ancient Egypt to vivid life. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo reprises his celebrated turn as the revolutionary pharaoh Akhnaten, with mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb as his wife and queen, Nefertiti. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.