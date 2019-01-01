Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude, Thanksgiving Day from 1 to 3 p.m. on KUAC FM

With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. Classical music is the heart and soul of the original Giving Thanks. Between the music, there will be no clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary celebration of the spirit of Gratitude. Whether you listen in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music and truly memorable words. Tune in from 1 to 3 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.