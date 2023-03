Verdi’s La Traviata survived a notoriously unsuccessful opening night to become one of the best-loved operas in the repertoire. Three captivating sopranos with many previous triumphs to their names—Nadine Sierra, Ermonela Jaho, and Angel Blue—star as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta, one of opera’s ultimate heroines. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.