Girl Talk: A Local, USA Special, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Set in the cutthroat, male-dominated world of high school debate, Girl Talk tells the compelling story of five girls on the diverse, top-ranked Massachusetts team at Newton South. Often talked over, underrepresented and judged differently than their male counterparts, each girl learns to navigate gender biases, reminding us that equal rights and freedom of expression are worth fighting for. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.