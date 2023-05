Boomer Quiz: The Twilight Zone. In our Boomer Passion segment, Ralph sings with a male choir. Growing up down south, Ophelia’s mother made all her clothes. Now, she models high fashion. Richard was a teenaged drug mule. Newman shares becoming an out gay minister. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.