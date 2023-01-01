Getting Dot Older: Rescuing Animals, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Host Roberto Mighty intimately interviews Baby Boomers and invites viewer participation. In our Boomer Passion segment, Charlene volunteers at an animal rescue shelter. Boomer quiz: The Beatles. Yvonne grows up as the only Asian in her class. John & Ilana navigate a major marital age gap. Bob photographs abandoned mining towns. Viewers share revealing answers to our survey. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.