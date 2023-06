Boomer Quiz: Sidney Poitier. In our Boomer Passion segment, Brenda is a motorcycle minister. Margaret gives God the glory and loves pickleball. Linda grew up with a learning disability, then turned kids’ lives around. After cooking in the Army, Karen bakes cakes. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.