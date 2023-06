Boomer Quiz: Rita Moreno. In our Boomer Passion segment, Claire volunteers with the elderly. Gwendolyn, a Black woman, travels the world solo. Harvey shares his gift of desperation about alcohol. Twyla sings jazz, paints, and wants to be laid to rest near Yosemite. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.