While George Washington Carver’s rise from slavery to scientific accomplishment has inspired millions, time has dulled the luster of his reputation, reducing him to the man who did something with peanuts. This documentary uncovers Carver’s complexities and reveals the full impact of his life and work. Tune in tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.