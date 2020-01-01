Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Enjoy an all-star tribute to Garth Brooks, the 2020 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, with performances by Garth Brooks, as well as Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Keb’ Mo’, Lee Brice, and the Howard Gospel Choir — hosted by Jay Leno. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.