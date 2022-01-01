Frontline: Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

With Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court days before the 2020 presidential election, Sen. Mitch McConnell solidified the conservative majority he had been seeking for decades. Frontline tells the inside story of McConnell’s hard-fought effort to transform the nation’s highest court in “Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court,” an updated version of our 2019 film. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.