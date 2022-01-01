Frontline: Michael Flynn’s Holy War, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

How did Michael Flynn go from being an elite soldier overseas to waging a “spiritual war” in America? In collaboration with the Associated Press, Frontline examines how the retired three-star general has emerged as a leader in a far-right movement that puts its brand of Christianity at the center of American civic life and institutions and is attracting election deniers, conspiracists and extremists from around the country. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.