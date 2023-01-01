Frontline: Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus, Part 1, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Part one of a two-part series investigates the powerful spyware, Pegasus. FRONTLINE and Forbidden Films, the documentary arm of Forbidden Stories, investigate the powerful spyware Pegasus, sold to governments around the world by the Israeli company NSO Group. This two-part series, part of the Pegasus Project, examines how the hacking tool was used on journalists, activists, the wife and fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and others. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.