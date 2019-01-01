Frontline: Documenting Hate: New American Nazis, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Frontline and ProPublica present an investigation into white supremacist groups in America – in particular, a neo-Nazi group, Atomwaffen Division, that has actively recruited inside the U.S. military. This joint investigation shows the group’s terrorist objectives and how it gained strength after the 2017 Charlottesville rally. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.