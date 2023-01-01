Frontline: Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

As controversy erupts around Clarence and Ginni Thomas, Frontline tells the inside story of their path to power. This investigation from veteran filmmaker Michael Kirk and his team traces how race, power and controversy collide in the rise of the Supreme Court justice and his wife and how the couple has reshaped American law and politics. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.