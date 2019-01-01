Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Follow idealistic teacher Erin Gruwell as she tries to reach 150 at-risk students who were labeled “unteachable.” It’s 1994 and Long Beach, California is a racially divided community filled with drugs, gang warfare and homicides. Inside the classroom, Gruwell encounters hostility, indifference and racial divisions between students. The struggle and strife on the streets has carried into the school halls. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.