Free Victoria Season 2 Preview Screening Sunday, January 14 at 3 p.m.

All hail the queen! Join us for a free preview of Victoria – Season 2.

Experience the first hour of the new season of Victoria on the big screen at the UAF Davis Concert Hall.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Take a selfie with Victoria cutout.

Screening begins at 3 p.m.

Door prizes!

You’ll be home in time to prepare a simple supper and watch the entire premiere at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV. Let us know on our Facebook page if you’re coming!

Contact nancy.kuac@alaska.edu or call 474-1890 for details.

One of the highest-rated dramas on PBS in 20 years, Victoria’s premiere season was hailed as a “gem” by The Hollywood Reporter and a “breakout hit” by Harpers Bazaar. The series returns for Season 2 on January 14th, 2018!

In 1837, a diminutive, neglected teenager is crowned Queen Victoria, navigates the scandal, corruption, and political intrigues of the Court, and soon rises to become the most powerful woman in the world. Victoria stars Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) as Queen Victoria in a highly anticipated series that follows the drama of the candid, spirited monarch who was perhaps the first woman to seem to have it all.

In Season 2, Jenna Coleman returns for a new season as the young queen who wants it all—romance, power, an heir, and personal freedom. The action resumes one month after Victoria gives birth to her first child. When she decides to quickly return to her royal duties she has the entire monarchy talking.

Joining the cast in the new season is legendary actress Dame Diana Rigg, who plays the Duchess of Buccleuch, the court’s new Mistress of the Robes. Tom Hughes reprises his role as the queen’s dashing consort, Prince Albert, and Rufus Sewell returns as the smoldering Lord Melbourne.