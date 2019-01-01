Frank Soos Returns to Northern Soundings Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join Northern Soundings host Robert Hannon Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a new, refreshing chat with Frank Soos. Recipient of a Flannery O’Connor award for his short story collection Unified Field Theory Frank has also collaborated with visual artists to produce important volumes celebrating Alaskan artists and writers. He also helped increase the UAF creative writing program’s reputation by bringing notable writers to Fairbanks. Also, Katexic Clippings’ Chris Lott looks at the history of the word exigency. Join the fun Tuesday night at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM, stream online, listen via the NPR app on your smartphone or tablet, tell your smart speaker to Play KUAC or set your television to KUAC TV 9.6.