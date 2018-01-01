Frank Capra Story: A Wonderful Life, Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

This documentary film by Gene Koprowski is short-form broadcast journalism that examines the life of the filmmaker Frank Capra, and features sound from Capra, as well as Jimmy Stewart, Bette Davis, Donna Reed, and Bob Hope. The film features 570 stills from the 1930s and 1940s, which we researched through the National Archives, Sony Pictures Museum, Library of Congress, and others. Most of these images have never been on TV previously but are public domain. Sunday night at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.