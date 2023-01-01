For The Love of Friends, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In 1986, to awaken America to the AIDS crisis and to honor the friends he lost, actor/playwright Brent Nicholson Earle runs the perimeter of the United States. In The American Run for the End of AIDS, Brent runs a marathon a day for 20 months, with his mother and a Winnebago driving behind him. In 2020, he stars in a play about his life. Though the run finishes, Brent’s fight never stops. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.