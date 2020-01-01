Michael and James explore how the chemicals in our food feed and build our bodies. The world is full of different cuisines and thousands of different meals. Yet when they’re reduced to their essence, there are actually just a handful of ingredients that our bodies absolutely need from our food to survive. Tune in Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
You are here: Home / Television / Food – Delicious Science: We Are What We Eat, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV