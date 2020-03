In this first episode, Michael and James explore the effect of “Food on the Brain.” The brain is one of the greediest organs in the body in terms of the energy it needs to run. The way it influences our diet is, in the main, by generating the cravings we all experience. Tune in Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.