KUAC FM will air both FNSB Regular Assembly Meeting on the FY 2021-22 Budget including public hearing that starts at 6:30 on May 6. KUAC FM is preempting Marketplace on both May 6 and May 13 for the FNSB Budget Meetings. Regular FNSB Assembly meetings will continue in June with the normal live broadcast start time of 7pm on KUAC FM.