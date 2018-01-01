Flory’s Flame, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Meet Flory Jagoda. Her perfect, trilling voice invokes the soulful musical Altarac family heritage stretching back to pre-Inquisition Spain. In Flory’s Flame this 90-year old legendary Sephardic National Heritage Fellow musician shares her powerful and inspiring life story interwoven with original songs that she performed with fellow musicians at her September 2013 Celebration Concert at the US Library of Congress. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.