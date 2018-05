Fishing Behind the Lines with Don Meissner is a 13-part series designed to be a fishing show concentrating on the perspective of a serviceman or woman. In this episode Don Meissner and Dave Rockwell try spring fishing at Redfield Reservoir in Oswego County, NY. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.