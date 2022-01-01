KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

First Attack Ads: Hollywood Vs. Upton Sinclair, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

First Attack Ads: Hollywood Vs. Upton SinclairIn 1934, famed writer and socialist Upton Sinclair swept the Democratic primary for governor of California, leading a mass End Poverty movement. To defeat him that fall, his opponents created one of the dirtiest, and most influential, campaigns in U.S. history, and Hollywood took its first all-out plunge into politics. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.