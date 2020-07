Fireweed Fiddle shares original music written by band leader and fiddler Rachel DeTemple. These veterans of the Alaska music scene offer wonderful female harmonies and energy to spare. Enjoy their music and conversations with Host Lori Neufeld, who pre-recorded the program while UAF Summer Sessions was filming the band outdoors without an audience. Thursday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Funding for Alaska Live is provided by Design Alaska.