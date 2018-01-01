Feminine Touch: The Struggle for Equality in Medicine, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

In 1892, Andrew Taylor Still did the unimaginable when he accepted women and men equally in his newly opened medical school. The Feminine Touch showcases the valiant women who rose above adversity to become osteopathic doctors in those early years, and includes today’s prominent female physicians who carry on that legacy. Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.