KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Radio / Feel the luck o’ the Irish, Thursday 1:30 to 3 p.m. on KUAC FM

Feel the luck o’ the Irish, Thursday 1:30 to 3 p.m. on KUAC FM

Feel the luck o' the IrishHost Rory O’Bannion plays Irish folk songs by various artists from his personal music collection. May the road rise up to meet you! Listen Thursday at 1:30 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.