February 2023 Schedule Update: KUAC 9.1 Programming Changes

Beginning Feb 6, KUAC TV viewers will have the opportunity to catch up on missed primetime episodes of your favorite shows during weekday afternoons.

Programming starts Monday-Friday with This Old House at 1:30 p.m., followed by PBS science specials at 2:00 p.m. Then at 3:00 p.m. enjoy encore broadcasts of Antiques Roadshow, Finding Your Roots, Nature, Nova, and more. And catch up with the news from DW, BBC and the PBS NEWSHOUR starting at 5:00 p.m.

Worried about missing your PBS Kids shows? No need: KUAC has a whole channel dedicated to children’s programming, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week! Tune in to KUAC TV 9.5 to catch all your favorite PBS Kids programming throughout the day…and night! If you haven’t discovered it yet, check it out today!