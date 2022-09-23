FCC Applications

On September 14, 2022, the University of Alaska, licensee of K08OV-D, Channel 8, Nenana, Alaska, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076f9181d5c7830181ede0368a17da&id=25076f9181d5c7830181ede0368a17da&goBack=N

On September 14, 2022, the University of Alaska, licensee of K13AAE-D, Channel 13, Healy, Alaska, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

On September 14, 2022, the University of Alaska, licensee of K04RP-D, Channel 4, Delta Junction, Alaska, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

