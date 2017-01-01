Favored Strawberry, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

What could be sweeter than a freshly picked strawberry? Scarlett and sumptuous, and grown on a crown of green, this masterpiece among plants begs to be savored. Once a seasonal fruit, strawberries are desired and available year round. The story unfolds at farms, big and small, where strawberries are picked by hand, by hard working immigrants chasing the American dream. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.